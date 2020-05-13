Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,026 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Inseego worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inseego by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Securities raised Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 5,380,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,026. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

