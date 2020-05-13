Insider Buying: Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Director John C. Erickson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,270.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LBC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 14,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Luther Burbank Corp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Analysts predict that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

