Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Adam Weinstein purchased 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $286,250.00.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,078. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $759.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

