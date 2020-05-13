Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) CAO Adam Weinstein bought 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Adam Weinstein purchased 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $286,250.00.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 57,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,078. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $759.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

