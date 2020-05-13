Insider Buying: Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,435 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,777. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

