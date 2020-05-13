Insider Selling: Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Sells 965,797 Shares of Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yeti stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 3,157,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,127. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yeti by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Yeti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yeti by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Yeti by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

