Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Interface in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Interface’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

TILE stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Interface by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Interface by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

