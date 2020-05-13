Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY):

5/11/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

5/1/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

3/25/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

3/25/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/24/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

3/19/2020 – Oncolytics Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

ONCY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

