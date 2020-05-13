Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) recently:

5/9/2020 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

5/6/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $9.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

4/18/2020 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

4/13/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8,954.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 466,862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 260,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.