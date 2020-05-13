IQeon Market Cap Hits $6.23 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00012550 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $44,005.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.02074852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00090053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00176869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.