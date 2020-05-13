IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 50,000 Shares

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,094.19).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($12,036.31).

On Wednesday, March 11th, Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Shares of IQGeo Group stock remained flat at $GBX 64.04 ($0.84) on Wednesday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. IQGeo Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

