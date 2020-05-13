iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

