iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 575,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

