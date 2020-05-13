iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,498 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 348,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,712. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

