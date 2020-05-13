iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,312,000.

MBB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. 704,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,449. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

