iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 854.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV traded down $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.91. 1,433,235 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.35.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.