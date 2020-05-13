iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,446,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

