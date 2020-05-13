iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

