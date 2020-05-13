iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after buying an additional 135,904 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,176,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,827.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,756,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

