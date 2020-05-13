iTicoin (ITI) Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00012756 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $37,961.72 and $264.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.