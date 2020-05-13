JD Coin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $364,356.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.02052614 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00087237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,391,446 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

