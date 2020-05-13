Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,270,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

