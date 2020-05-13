Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,555 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

