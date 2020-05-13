Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

