Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 782 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $98,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

