Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 790,506 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,037,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.61, for a total value of $3,014,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,934,494.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,645 shares of company stock valued at $57,603,691. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,792. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $288.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

