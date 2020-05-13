Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,114,290 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.54% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $694,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.68. 1,629,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,072. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.62 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

