Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,174,164 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 4.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.04% of Netflix worth $3,360,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.27. 7,000,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The company has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

