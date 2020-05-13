Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.33% of Tesla worth $2,264,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price target (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $790.96. 19,010,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,036,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.51. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,111 shares of company stock worth $78,194,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

