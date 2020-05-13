Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.23 Billion Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252,066 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Shopify worth $1,233,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $12.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $754.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,952. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.15. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $242.23 and a twelve month high of $770.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.96.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

