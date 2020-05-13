Jennison Associates LLC Has $129.34 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SBA Communications worth $129,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 48.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 39.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $284.09. The company had a trading volume of 775,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,202. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.68 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.22 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.32.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,384 shares of company stock worth $57,649,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

