Jennison Associates LLC Has $159.55 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zoetis worth $159,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.03. 1,879,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,074. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

