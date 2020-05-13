Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.31 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.42% of NVIDIA worth $2,308,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $311.20. 15,557,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

