Jennison Associates LLC Has $829.17 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,790 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Splunk worth $829,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK stock traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.09. 2,306,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,154. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,420. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.18.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.