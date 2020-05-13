Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Workday comprises 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Workday worth $849,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 970.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total transaction of $1,628,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

WDAY stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.51. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

