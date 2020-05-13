Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 222.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.81% of Uber Technologies worth $870,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,810,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,333,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,827,000 after buying an additional 6,026,004 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. 47,242,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,247,539. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

