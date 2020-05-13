Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,097,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 633,625 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Paypal worth $775,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Paypal by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 595,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.73. 11,136,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.