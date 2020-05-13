Jennison Associates LLC Sells 185,157 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,157 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 6.80% of Coupa Software worth $633,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $218.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $35,648,070. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

