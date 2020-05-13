Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,723,204 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,723,204 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $220,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,553 shares of company stock worth $19,146,429. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

NYSE EW traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.11. 1,167,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

