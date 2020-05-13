Jennison Associates LLC Sells 473,175 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473,175 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Walmart worth $165,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. 9,719,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

