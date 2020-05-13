Jennison Associates LLC Sells 765,171 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 765,171 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.92% of DexCom worth $725,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2,859.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $407.20. 2,016,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,995. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 256.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $28,231,981. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

