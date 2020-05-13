Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

