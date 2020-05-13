JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.37 ($16.71).

Salzgitter stock opened at €9.74 ($11.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 52-week high of €29.17 ($33.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.43. The firm has a market cap of $544.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

