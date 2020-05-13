Jumia Technologies’ (JMIA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.33% from the stock’s current price.

JMIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 6,426,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $349.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.