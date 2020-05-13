K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.60. 7,877,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average is $194.65. The firm has a market cap of $598.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

