K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.36 ($8.56).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €5.36 ($6.23) on Wednesday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.86.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

