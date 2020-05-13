Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.55.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.