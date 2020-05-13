Kava Hits One Day Volume of $7.30 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02074710 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00177640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava's total supply is 108,892,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,103,029 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

