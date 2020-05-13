KBC Group NV Trims Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of WPX Energy worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WPX opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

