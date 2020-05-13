Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €26.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.42 ($35.37).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €22.30 ($25.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.83. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 12 month high of €32.88 ($38.23).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.